Image credit: Samsung

Watch us unbox Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 2 live at 4PM ET

Because streaming again sounded more fun than our real jobs.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
59m ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is officially official, but it'll be a few weeks before Samsung starts shipping to the masses and we know some people just can't wait that long. Since you've decided to click on this story, we're assuming that means you, so why not join me and reviews editor Cherlynn Low this afternoon at 4PM Eastern/1PM Pacific — we’ll be cracking open a freshly delivered foldable and taking questions from straight from our audience. You get some answers and a first look at beautiful new hardware, and we get a better sense of what the people want us to focus on as we start working on our review. It's a win-win!

There are just a few ground rules to keep in mind here. First, we’d love to hear from you in our chat, but be please be cool! Second, we won’t be drop-testing this thing on stream. This is our one review unit, and it’s in everyone’s best interest that it actually works while we’re evaluating it. Oh, and apologies to that one person who just keeps asking: We will not be tasting the phone. You know who you are.

