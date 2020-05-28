Samsung's Health platform arrives on its 2020 TVs

Samsung’s Health platform is now available on the tech giant’s 2020 smart TVs, giving customers another tool for home workouts while sheltering-in-place. The company updated its 2018 and 2019 sets with Health integration back in April and gave users access to free classes across six fitness and wellness app partners: Barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness App and Obé Fitness. Unfortunately, those with 2020 smart TV models had to wait for Health integration to be able to enjoy that perk.

Now that Samsung Health is available on 2020 sets, owners can start taking advantage of 5,000 hours of free content and 250 instruction videos from those applications for the first year. The selection doesn’t only include workout content like HIIT, Zumba and boxing classes, but also mindfulness and meditation videos. In addition, owners will be able to access their Health profiles and dashboards — synced across Samsung devices, including phones and wearable — on their TVs.