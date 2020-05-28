Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's Health platform arrives on its 2020 TVs

It will give users access to 5,000 hours of free health and wellness content.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago
Samsung
Samsung

Samsung’s Health platform is now available on the tech giant’s 2020 smart TVs, giving customers another tool for home workouts while sheltering-in-place. The company updated its 2018 and 2019 sets with Health integration back in April and gave users access to free classes across six fitness and wellness app partners: Barre3, Calm, Echelon, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness App and Obé Fitness. Unfortunately, those with 2020 smart TV models had to wait for Health integration to be able to enjoy that perk.

Now that Samsung Health is available on 2020 sets, owners can start taking advantage of 5,000 hours of free content and 250 instruction videos from those applications for the first year. The selection doesn’t only include workout content like HIIT, Zumba and boxing classes, but also mindfulness and meditation videos. In addition, owners will be able to access their Health profiles and dashboards — synced across Samsung devices, including phones and wearable — on their TVs.

Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President of Service Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:

“The whole intention of Samsung Health is to motivate our consumers to live healthier lives by meeting them wherever they are, across Samsung platforms. We knew that to do this, we needed to develop a user-centric and immersive platform that offered a variety of in-home fitness and wellness options. Given the current climate, we hope that the launch of Samsung Health makes it easier for our consumers to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing on a daily basis.”

In this article: Samsung, Samsung Health, smart tv, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
