Samsung's ISOCELL 2.0 could boost the quality of your next phone camera

Samsung's ISOCELL sensor technology has played an important role in improving phone photo quality, and it's hoping to repeat that achievement with the tech's sequel. Android Authority reports that Samsung has formally unveiled ISOCELL 2.0, a significant upgrade that promises more vivid pictures and better low-light shooting for phones with high-resolution cameras.

The new sensor system builds on ISOCELL Plus, which reduced light loss by replacing the metal barriers between color filters with an "optimized" material. ISOCELL 2.0 replaces the lower section of the color filter barriers with a more reflective material that not only further reduces light loss, but "drastically" boosts light sensitivity. In other words, you can stuff more pixels into a sensor while preserving color and keeping noise to a minimum.

The company previously said a new range of 0.7-micron sensors in 108MP, 64MP, 48MP and 32MP varieties would use (then mysterious) ISOCELL 2.0 technology. We've asked Samsung if it can say where and when those sensors will find uses, although they're not yet in the company's flagship phones. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for instance, is using 'just' an earlier 0.8-micron 108MP sensor. Don't be surprised if future Samsung flagship phones boast similarly high-res cameras that produce more accurate (or at least more pleasant-looking) snapshots.