Samsung Display to make 90Hz OLED screens for laptops

Manufacturing is set to start in March.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
29m ago
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy Chromebook shipped with an OLED display. Engadget

What would you prefer in your next gaming laptop? An OLED panel with excellent contrast and deep black levels, or a different display technology that can surpass 60Hz? Well, soon you won’t have to choose. Samsung Display has announced plans to manufacture “the world’s first” 90Hz OLED panels destined for laptops and notebooks. The company will start producing 14-inch displays in March, according to chief executive Joo Sun Choi. For now, it’s not clear if that means one particular resolution and aspect ratio, or multiple offerings meant for different laptop designs.

For video game enthusiasts, this is close to a dream scenario. Many consider OLED to be the king of display technology, besting anything that Mini-LED and MicroLED can produce right now. (That’s why LG’s C1 lineup won our Best TV award at CES last week.) A 60Hz refresh rate is fine for some games, but the industry is slowing moving towards faster frequencies. Many PC gamers already own 120Hz or 144Hz monitors, for instance, that can give them an edge in titles such as Valorant. While inferior, 90Hz should provide a decent on-the-go gaming experience, and pair nicely with the hardware that usually ships inside laptops.

Of course, such a display could also end up in enterprise and productivity-focused laptops. We’ve see plenty of mainstream smartphones, after all, ship with 120Hz panels, such as last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8T. The question now is simple: which companies and models will use Samsung Display’s new laptop panels? The latter has merely confirmed that “several global IT companies” will release laptops with 90Hz OLED screens “this year.” Let us know in the comments section below which laptops you think would benefit the most from a 90Hz and OLED combo.

