Samsung Display to make 90Hz OLED screens for laptops

What would you prefer in your next gaming laptop? An OLED panel with excellent contrast and deep black levels, or a different display technology that can surpass 60Hz? Well, soon you won’t have to choose. Samsung Display has announced plans to manufacture “the world’s first” 90Hz OLED panels destined for laptops and notebooks. The company will start producing 14-inch displays in March, according to chief executive Joo Sun Choi. For now, it’s not clear if that means one particular resolution and aspect ratio, or multiple offerings meant for different laptop designs.

For video game enthusiasts, this is close to a dream scenario. Many consider OLED to be the king of display technology, besting anything that Mini-LED and MicroLED can produce right now. (That’s why LG’s C1 lineup won our Best TV award at CES last week.) A 60Hz refresh rate is fine for some games, but the industry is slowing moving towards faster frequencies. Many PC gamers already own 120Hz or 144Hz monitors, for instance, that can give them an edge in titles such as Valorant. While inferior, 90Hz should provide a decent on-the-go gaming experience, and pair nicely with the hardware that usually ships inside laptops.