Samsung offers actual paint to complement its artsy QLED TVs

To promote its lineup of colorful Lifestyle TVs, Samsung’s marketing brain-trust has seized on the idea of giving away actual paint in the UK. The company unveiled “LivingColour,” its first paint collection in six hues including “Frame Beige” and “Sero Navy Blue” to complement the Serif, Sero and Frame TVs. Each is designed to “create a positive emotional response by using color psychology,” Samsung wrote in a press release.

Samsung partnered with a color expert to curate two paint shades for each TV, with one matching the frame and a complimentary color showcasing the “innovative aesthetics” of each. It also worked with three influencers, including artist Yinka Ilori (above), to show off the paints in feature rooms along with the corresponding TVs.