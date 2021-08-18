Samsung Pay will let you carry your COVID vaccination record

In partnership with the non-profit CommonHealth app.


Image of Samsung Pay used as a COVID vaccination record.
Samsung

As more and more venues and events, including CES, require proof of vaccination against COVID before granting entry, Samsung is working to make it easier to keep your records on hand. The company has today announced that it has partnered with non-profit The Commons Project to help digitize people’s vaccination records. Once a user has authenticated their record through the CommonHealth app, they can add the details to their Samsung Pay wallet for “convenient access and use.”

The feature is rolling out to a small number of devices initially, but Samsung says that every compatible device will have access by the end of the week. Both parties say that the data will be secure and the transfer from the CommonHealth app to Samsung Pay will be quick and painless.

