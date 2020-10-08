Latest in Gear

Image credit: JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images

Samsung's mobile sales are up 51 percent over last year's numbers

Samsung's new quantum dot 4K TVs are due to arrive in 2021.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A woman walks past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip smartphones at a Samsung Electronics store in Seoul on October 8, 2020 as the electronics giant flagged a leap of nearly 60 percent in third-quarter operating profits. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)
JUNG YEON-JE via Getty Images

According to Samsung, despite the pandemic profits in its mobile business are up sharply from the dip it experienced in 2019. That’s thanks to launches of flagship devices like its Galaxy Note 20 and Z Fold 2 as well as demand for “mainstream” models. Samsung already told investors to expect higher profits for Q3 of 2020, but now the detailed results are out, revealing operating profit in its mobile division that’s up 51 percent over the same period last year (PDF).

Samsung also saw growth in its display business (which accounts for screens sold to others, like the OLED displays in Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup), and memory chips, which go in phones, servers and help power the graphics cards for new GPUs and game consoles. Overall, its operating profit grew to 9.27 trillion won ($8.2 billion), up 52 percent from Q3 2019.

Still, CNBC and Bloomberg note the company warned of declines coming in Q4, with increased competition in mobile and slower orders for server memory. Otherwise, it’s planning to push more 5G, more advanced display tech like foldable phones, and it plans to launch TV screens using new quantum dot technology in 2021.

In this article: earnings, q3 2020, financials, QD-OLED, Samsung, quantum dot, memory, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

Microsoft clarifies which games work on Xbox Series S and X on day one

View
Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

View
T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

T-Mobile’s TVision is a cable-cutting package for its mobile customers

View
Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

Windows 10 update removes Flash and prevents it from being reinstalled

View
'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr