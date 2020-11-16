Samsung's latest monitor is a smart TV with PC features

Samsung has launched a new all-in-one type of monitor, and the company believes it can serve more than one purpose in the work-from-home era. The device, simply called the Smart Monitor, is at its core a Tizen-powered smart TV with PC capabilities. It’s the brand’s first smart TV with built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and Wireless DeX capability. The monitor is also AirPlay 2 compatible, allowing you to share media like videos, photos and music from AirPlay devices like iPhones, iPads and Macs.

While you can use the device as a traditional monitor, you can use it to view, edit and save Office 365 applications in the cloud without having to connect it to a PC or a laptop. If you have a Galaxy Note 20, though, you can turn it into a computer via the wireless Dex feature that launched with the phone. We weren’t impressed with the wireless Dex experience when we tested it out for our review of the handset — there was so much latency when we used the Note 20 Ultra as a trackpad, for instance — but it could be good enough if you need quick access to a desktop.