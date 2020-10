Samsung is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz to bring the automaker's cars into its smart home ecosystem. Starting with the S-Class in 2021, you'll be able to control many of your smart home devices via Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Voice Assistant, including lights, locks, thermostats, home security systems and garage door openers.

Back at CES in January, Samsung announced a partnership with Smartcar. The goal was to make its SmartThings app work with "most new cars” in the US.