Samsung’s latest Q-series soundbars include a $1,800 9.1.4 channel option

Samsung’s latest Q-series soundbars are its fanciest yet. The HW-Q950T delivers 9.1.4 channel surround sound (nine main channels with one subwoofer and four upward-firing speakers that bounce sound off your ceiling). That’s the most channels currently available in a single home-theater soundbar. It includes two wireless rear up-firing speakers, plus additional left and right wide channel speakers. When it arrives, the HW-Q950T will cost about $1,800, according to B&H.

The slightly less expensive ($1,300) HW-Q900T offers a toned down, but still impressive, 7.1.4-channel system. Both soundbars were tuned at Samsung’s Valencia Audio Lab, and as with other Q-series soundbars, these are optimized to work with Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs, so Q-symphony will activate and play surround sound from both the TV and soundbar.