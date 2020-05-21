Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's 2020 soundbars include models with Alexa and object tracking

They're as much about looks as audio performance.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung HW-S60T 'Lifestyle' soundbar
Samsung

Samsung’s 2020 batch of soundbars includes many more than just the outdoor-friendly Terrace model. It’s shipping its Flagship Q series, Lifestyle S series and T series bars this month, with all of them available this spring. The high-end Q range (shown below) boasts audio tricks like Q-Symphony, which melds object tracking with your TV’s top speakers to produce a more immersive effect, as well as Acoustic Beam tech that spatially aligns the sound with what’s happening on screen. The top two models (the Q70T and Q800T) also include upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC support for higher-quality uncompressed audio.

The Q series starts at $500 and includes a wireless subwoofer, while springing for the Q800T will set you back $900.

For some, the most interesting models may be the decidedly more affordable Lifestyle models. The S series (pictured above) has a friendlier-looking round design covered in the Kvadrat textiles used for one of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 cases. The S60T also throws in Alexa voice control as well as a wide-range tweeter. That model costs $330, although a simpler S40T is available for $180.

The T series replaces the earlier R series and covers the low-to-mid-range lineup. You won’t find Atmos, Alexa or a special design, but they do pack wireless subs. The higher-end T550 and T650 models are also HDMI-capable and support DTS Virtual:X spatial surround sound. These start at $200 for the no-frills T450 and scale up to $400 for the T650.

Samsung Q800T soundbar
Samsung
In this article: speaker, dts:X, av, soundbar, audio, atmos, dolby atmos, speakers, Alexa, Samsung, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

Original Xbox's complete source code leaked online

View
AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

AT&T says it will drop '5G Evolution' branding after backlash

View
Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
How much does your CPU matter for gaming?

How much does your CPU matter for gaming?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr