Samsung's 2020 soundbars include models with Alexa and object tracking

Samsung’s 2020 batch of soundbars includes many more than just the outdoor-friendly Terrace model. It’s shipping its Flagship Q series, Lifestyle S series and T series bars this month, with all of them available this spring. The high-end Q range (shown below) boasts audio tricks like Q-Symphony, which melds object tracking with your TV’s top speakers to produce a more immersive effect, as well as Acoustic Beam tech that spatially aligns the sound with what’s happening on screen. The top two models (the Q70T and Q800T) also include upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC support for higher-quality uncompressed audio.

The Q series starts at $500 and includes a wireless subwoofer, while springing for the Q800T will set you back $900.