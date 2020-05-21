Samsung lets you enjoy nature with its 2,000-nit outdoor QLED TV

If hosting barbeques and backyard parties is your thing, you may want to up your game with an outdoor TV. And if picture quality is a concern, Samsung’s new Terrace TV could be worth checking out. It’s built specifically for the outdoors, has a 4K resolution and uses QLED technology for precise color fidelity. In terms of standing up to nature, the Terrace has a weather resistance rating of IP55, provides 2,000 nits of brightness -- enough to see clearly in daylight -- and an anti-glare coating.

Samsung is also offering the Terrace Soundbar, which can be mounted to the wall or directly onto the Terrace TV. It has the same IP55 weather resistance rating as the TV, so you don’t have to worry about rain. Samsung says the soundbar features distortion cancelling technology, which means you can pump up the volume without garbling bass frequencies.