Image credit: Samsung

Samsung lets you enjoy nature with its 2,000-nit outdoor QLED TV

Mosquito net not included.
Marc DeAngelis
59m ago
Samsung Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung

If hosting barbeques and backyard parties is your thing, you may want to up your game with an outdoor TV. And if picture quality is a concern, Samsung’s new Terrace TV could be worth checking out. It’s built specifically for the outdoors, has a 4K resolution and uses QLED technology for precise color fidelity. In terms of standing up to nature, the Terrace has a weather resistance rating of IP55, provides 2,000 nits of brightness -- enough to see clearly in daylight -- and an anti-glare coating.

Samsung is also offering the Terrace Soundbar, which can be mounted to the wall or directly onto the Terrace TV. It has the same IP55 weather resistance rating as the TV, so you don’t have to worry about rain. Samsung says the soundbar features distortion cancelling technology, which means you can pump up the volume without garbling bass frequencies.

The Terrace TV comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, and is available starting today in the US and Canada. It will come to Australia, New Zealand and Europe in the future, and Samsung says it’s planning a “professional” model of the TV for business applications. Hopefully people will actually be able to host parties this summer and make use of these home theater products. The company also revealed a new line of indoor soundbars, which you can read about here.

