Grab Samsung's 500GB T5 SSD for $80 at Best Buy

Provided you don't need an SSD with features like a water-resistant enclosure, it's tough to go wrong with the T5. We haven't reviewed it, but publications like Wirecutter consistently recommend it as one of the most reliable portable SSDs you can buy. It includes a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, which enables transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Included in the box is both a USB-C-to-USB-C and a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, making compatibility with most new and old PCs a non-issue. It also comes with AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect your data if the drive is lost or stolen. As a bonus, you can buy it in a couple of different colors.

For about $40 more, you can get the Samsung T7 Touch. It features read and write speeds of 1,000MB/s and a fingerprint sensor for additional security. That said, if getting the most storage for the least amount of money is your primary concern, then it's hard to beat paying $0.16 per gigabyte, particularly when it comes to an SSD.

