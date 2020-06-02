Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Grab Samsung's 500GB T5 SSD for $80 at Best Buy

The base model T5 is once again at its lowest price.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Samsung T5 SSD
Samsung

Best Buy has discounted one of the better portable solid-state drives you can buy at the moment. The retailer is currently selling the Samsung T5 SSD for $80, down from its usual price of $90. While $10 off is a modest discount, $80 matches the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, which cost about $110 when it first came out.  

Buy 500GB Samsung T5 SSD at Best Buy - $80

Provided you don't need an SSD with features like a water-resistant enclosure, it's tough to go wrong with the T5. We haven't reviewed it, but publications like Wirecutter consistently recommend it as one of the most reliable portable SSDs you can buy. It includes a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, which enables transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Included in the box is both a USB-C-to-USB-C and a USB-C-to-USB-A cable, making compatibility with most new and old PCs a non-issue. It also comes with AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect your data if the drive is lost or stolen. As a bonus, you can buy it in a couple of different colors.  

For about $40 more, you can get the Samsung T7 Touch. It features read and write speeds of 1,000MB/s and a fingerprint sensor for additional security. That said, if getting the most storage for the least amount of money is your primary concern, then it's hard to beat paying $0.16 per gigabyte, particularly when it comes to an SSD. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
