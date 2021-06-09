Samsung will show off the new Wear OS experience on June 28th

It'll spill the beans during a Mobile World Congress session.
Kris Holt
06.21.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 21st, 2021
Samsung Galaxy MWC event invitation
Samsung

Samsung is one of the biggest names still taking part in this year's Mobile World Congress (albeit not in-person) and it'll have something significant to reveal about the future of smartwatches. The company teamed up with Google earlier this year to work on the upcoming version of Wear OS. During an MWC session next week, Samsung will show off a "new watch experience" — in other words, our first proper look at what it's been cooking up with Google.

Along with "reimagining smartwatches," Samsung will also share details about its latest security enhancements for the Galaxy ecosystem. Since this isn't an Unpacked event, it's unclear whether Samsung will unveil new devices. However, the company said it will showcase "how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles," so there's at least a chance we'll see new products.

The virtual Samsung Galaxy session takes place at 1:15PM ET on Monday, June 28th. You'll be able to watch it live on Samsung's YouTube channel.

