Samsung will stuff the Galaxy Watch with new AI health-tracking features

Samsung will add new AI-based health and fitness features to the Galaxy Watch later this year. The company announced on-device AI features on Wednesday, including personalized health scores, tips, sleep indicators and suggested workout routines.

One of the Galaxy Watch’s big AI upgrades is a new Energy Score, which learns from various personal metrics to provide “comprehensive health insights.” The model draws on a variety of sleep data, including when the wearer went to bed, how long and how well they slept and their heart's rate and variability during sleep. Physical activity during waking hours is also taken into account.

Along similar lines, the Galaxy Watch will also add Wellness Tips, which take that data analysis a step further with “insights, motivational tips, and guidance” relative to your personal fitness goals.

Malak Saleh for Engadget

Sleep features are also getting AI-enhanced upgrades, offering extra insight into your nightly habits. New sleep algorithms can analyze sleep movement, latency, heart rate and respiratory rate. They’ll join existing tracking features like snoring hours, blood-oxygen level and sleep cycle.

For hardcore runners, the Galaxy Watch is getting new aerobic threshold (AT) and anaerobic threshold (AnT) heart rate zone metrics to help you stay within your optimal training windows. High-intensity cyclists get some love, too, with Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics. Samsung says calculating the latter will only take 10 minutes of consistent cycling (at 4km/h or faster).

A new Workout Routine feature will let you string together different types of exercises for a personalized regimen, letting you transition from one to the next without stopping. Meanwhile, a new Race feature will task you with trying to beat your previous times on a set route.

Samsung teased that the Galaxy Watch may not be the only device receiving new AI-based health features. “The introduction of Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon,” the company said. Samsung may officially launch its Galaxy Ring wearable (initially announced in January without details) at its next Unpacked event in July. The Oura-like device will track sleep based on heart rate, movement and breathing, offering personalized advice.

The new Galaxy Watch features will arrive in the One UI 6 Watch update later this year. Samsung says “a limited number” of Watch owners will be able to try them in a beta program starting in June.