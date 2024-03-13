Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is cheaper than ever right now

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is on sale for $680 via Amazon , which is a discount of $120. This is a record low price for the well-regarded tablet. The S9 is the most recent iteration and there likely won't be a refresh on the horizon until at least September.

Now onto some specs. The standard S9 boasts an 11-inch AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with the company’s S Pen stylus, which is something I wish Apple did for its tablets . The $680 price tag gets you a device with 128GB of internal storage, but 256GB and 512GB models are also on sale.

The Galaxy Tab S9 easily made our list of the best tablets , and for good reason. We loved the gorgeous AMOLED screen, the powerful speakers and the tablet’s surprisingly useful Dex multitasking mode. For the uninitiated, this mode basically turns the tablet into a PC, complete with standard windows, folders and a taskbar, with the ability to drag and drop files.

The 11-inch screen is a joy to behold and probably the best fit for most people. The S9+, which is also on sale, boasts a particularly large 12.4-inch AMOLED display. Those with small hands should probably demo that unit before making the splurge.

This is part of a larger Amazon sale on a bunch of Samsung tablets . There’s the aforementioned S9 tablets with more hard drive space, but also discounts on the entire A9+ line and the S9 FE+. There are no deals, however, for the top-of-the-line S9 Ultra .

