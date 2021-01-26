Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

Samsung has announced that it’s expanding the ECG and blood pressure tracking features in its latest Galaxy Watch models to the UK and Europe, along with Chile, Indonesia and the UAE for 31 new countries in total. So far, the function has only been approved in South Korea and the US, so approval in the EU and other countries will make the app available to many more folks.

Users in those regions will get access to the Samsung Health Monitor app, which can be used with Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 devices to monitor your blood pressure and ECG. The latter setting can tell you if your heart rhythm is normal (sinus) or beats irregularly (AFib). Meanwhile, the blood pressure sensor can tell you if your tension is too high, a sign of potential health issues.