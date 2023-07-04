Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to a new low of $199

Here's your chance to get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for a price lower than anything we've seen it go for on Amazon. You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for as low as $199, or 29 percent less than its retail price. The price applies to the 40mm Bluetooth smartwatches in gray and pink gold, though the silver and navy/mustard color options are only just a dollar more expensive at $200. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 models are most likely on sale, because the company could launch its next-gen wearables at its Unpacked event scheduled for late July. But this model is still a solid option if you're looking for a smartwatch with health tracking capabilities.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 a score of 85 in our review and praised it for having a clean design and a durable build. We also praised the smartwatch for having comprehensive health and activity tracking features. The device has an advanced sleep tracker that can detect and and analyze sleep stages. It can monitor your activity, remind you to get up and suggest simple exercises, as well as track activities like running, rowing and swimming. The watch can also analyze your body composition — we found its results to be pretty spot on — and has a more accurate heart rate sensor than its predecessor.

If you want one of the larger watches, some of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale. The Bluetooth versions are currently list for $229, while the LTE models will set you back at least $279.

