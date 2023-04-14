Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $55 off right now It's down from $450 to $349.49.

If you're looking for a new smartwatch but aren't keen on Apple devices, Amazon's latest price cut may excite you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro is down from $450 to $394.49, which is a 12 percent savings and lower than the price we saw back on Cyber Monday.

The Galaxy Watch Pro is one of Samsung's newer options and includes GPS route tracking, a full analysis of your body composition and a titanium case. The Pro also goes beyond the original with an advanced sleep tracker, improved bioactive sensor and better battery life.

It's worth mentioning that, while not on sale, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is still over $100 cheaper— a good option if you're looking for a reliable smartwatch with all the basics. It's our pick for best smartwatch for Android users. Plus, it comes in some fun band colors, like like purple and sapphire.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just the black model with bluetooth are discounted. The gray with bluetooth and the LTE version of both colors are still full price.

