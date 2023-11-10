Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 drops back down to $800 in early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is coming right up, but you don’t need to wait until then to pick up a flagship foldable smartphone for a good price. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 has dropped back down to $800. That’s a drop of $200 (20 percent) for a model with 256GB of internal storage. It matches the best price we’ve seen for the foldable to date.

This is a solid deal for a device that's only been around for a few months. We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a score of 88 in our review and we reckon it's the best flip-style foldable that's widely available in North America and Europe.

The file folder-shaped external screen is one of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's most striking features and helps it stand out from the pack. The 3.4-inch Flex Window has a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 748 resolution. Its larger size compared with previous models makes it a little easier to view information at a glance. You can use it to access widgets such as Timer, Stopwatch and Samsung Health, and there's built-in support for apps including Google Maps and WhatsApp. You can even watch YouTube and Netflix on this screen without having to tinker with the settings too much.

One of the other major selling points of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the new Flex Hinge. That enables the device to have no gap between the two halves of the 6.7-inch internal display, unlike previous models. The performance is solid too, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

On the downside, the battery life is still fairly short compared with other Android devices. In addition, you'll probably have to spend quite some time adjusting settings to get the most out of the foldable. Overall though, if you're in the market for a foldable for yourself or a loved one, this is a strong option at a great price.

