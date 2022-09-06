Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the pinnacle of its foldable smartphone lineup, but it's also the company's most expensive phone at $1,800. If you've been eyeing one but find the price hard to stomach, there's good news. You can already grab one for $1,600 ($200 off) at Amazon, just a few short weeks after it went on sale. And if it's the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you've been eyeing, that model has a $100 discount as well.

Scoring a solid 86 in our Engadget review, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is better than the previous model in almost every way, thanks to a more polished design, sleeker hinge and far better battery life. It also comes with a considerably brighter screen and upgraded main and telephoto cameras. Samsung promises that the display is 45 percent more durable than before, thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and Samsung's signature Armor Aluminum alloy body. The screen protector is also attached with stickier adhesive and a new application process to prevent bubbling.

It has the latest tech as well, including 120Hz refresh rates on both the 7.6-inch main screen 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen. The latter is pretty bright at 700 nits, but the main display can now hit a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the sale model. As mentioned, you can grab it in Phantom Black for $1,600, for a savings of $200 or 11 percent.

If you'd have the foldable experience in a much smaller device, Samsung's Galaxy Flip 4 is also on sale for $900, or $100 off the regular price. It's also more refined than the previous model with a less slippery matt finish, an improved hinge and more. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel, along with a 1.9-inch cover display that shows notifications, clock faces and more, along with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you're interested in either model, it's best to act soon as the sale won't last forever.

