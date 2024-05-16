Samsung's Music Frame gets its first discount on Amazon

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Samsung launched its Music Frame speaker last month, and now it finally has its first Amazon sale running. A $23 coupon brings the device down to $375 from $398 — already $2 off its standard $400 retail price. All you need to do is apply the coupon at checkout, and you can get the Music Frame for a discount (though the deal is limited to one device per purchase).

Samsung first announced its Music Frame back in January at CES 2024 after years of success with its Frame TVs. The wireless speaker has two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers inside. It uses Samsung's SpaceFit to calibrate based on your room and is compatible with Dolby Atmos audio. Unlike other smart speakers (or Samsung's Frame TVs), the Music Frame actually requires a physical picture put inside it. It might seem a bit weird, given its digital nature, but it does help it blend in among other pictures better. You can connect the Music Frame to your television or phone and change the bezel color to better match its surroundings.

We had a chance to see the Music Frame in action at the conference and found the speaker had a robust, clear sound quality with solid highs and mids. The bass was more restrained, but it wasn't clear whether that was due to the noisy environment.

