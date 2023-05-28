Samsung's new Sensor OLED display can read fingerprints anywhere on the screen

Samsung has unveiled a new display technology that could lead to new biometric and health-related capabilities in future phones and tablets. The tech giant has debuted what it calls the Sensor OLED Display that can read your fingerprints regardless of what part of the screen you touch at this year's SID Display Week in LA. While most smartphones now have fingerprint readers on the screen, their sensors are attached under the panel as a separate module that only works within a small designated area. For Sensor OLED, Samsung said it embedded the fingerprint sensor into the panel itself.

Since the display technology can read fingerprints anywhere on the screen, it can also be used to monitor your heart rate and blood pressure. The company said it can even return more accurate readings than available wearables can. To measure your blood pressure, you'd need to place two fingers on the screen. OLED light is apparently reflected differently depending on your blood vessels' contraction and relaxation. After that information is returned to the panel, the sensor converts it into health metrics.

Samsung explained in its press release: "To accurately measure a person’s blood pressure, it is necessary to measure the blood pressure of both arms. The Sensor OLED display can simultaneously sense the fingers of both hands, providing more accurate health information than existing wearable devices." The company has yet to announce if it's planning to use this new technology on devices it's releasing in the future, but the exhibit at SID Display already shows it being able to read blood pressure and heart rate.

In addition to Sensor OLED, Samsung has also showcased the Rollable Flex screen that can expand more than five times in length when unrolled. Meanwhile, its Flex In & Out phone concept shows a Galaxy Fold-like device that you can vertically fold inward or outward. It eliminates the need for an external display, which could lead to thinner foldable phones.