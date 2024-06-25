Samsung’s next Unpacked event is set for July 10

Samsung’s next Unpacked event will be on July 10. The Paris showcase will be the company’s second of the year, following its Galaxy S24 unveiling (and Galaxy Ring render reveal!) in January.

Samsung’s announcement teases “the next generation of Galaxy AI and the ever-expanding Galaxy ecosystem.” The invitation noted the city’s trendsetting reputation, describing it as the “perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations.” January’s Unpacked was in San Jose, ideal for the AI features it debuted; perhaps Paris could set the scene for something fashion-related.

Paris will also host the 2024 Summer Olympics starting later that month, and Samsung is a sponsor. So brace yourself for some potential promotional tie-ins, like the oh-so-exciting Olympic-branded editions of Galaxy S flagships.

Samsung

Samsung already let slip in a court filing that the Galaxy Ring will arrive in the US “in or around August of this year,” making launch details about the upcoming wearable virtually inevitable. (The company proactively sued Oura this month to try to prevent the startup from filing a lawsuit of its own.)

In addition to wearables, foldable phones tend to feature prominently in Samsung’s summer Unpacked events (replacing the Galaxy Note, which occupied that slot in the old days). Backing that up is SamMobile, which accurately reported the event’s date and location in April. The blog also claimed Samsung would reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the event, along with new earbuds and more about the Galaxy Ring.

The company said it has a bonus for US customers who know they want one of the new devices before they’re announced. If you reserve an upcoming device from today through July 10 through Samsung’s website or Shop Samsung app, it will throw in a $50 Samsung Credit for your pre-order. Reservation orders will also be entered in a sweepstakes to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.

Samsung will stream the summer Unpacked event on its YouTube channel, main website and Newsroom site. The event kicks off at 9AM ET on July 10.