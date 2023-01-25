SanDisk external drives and microSD cards are up to 65 percent off Make sure you have extra storage on hand thanks to these deals.

There's no such thing as having too much storage on hand. You'll never quite know when you could use a microSD card or SSD, and better safe than sorry. Stocking up when they're on sale is never a bad idea, so it's worth checking out the latest discounts on some SanDisk models at Amazon. For instance, a Nintendo Switch-licensed 512GB microSD card (with cute Animal Crossing branding) has dropped 58 percent from $130 to $58.11. A yellow 256GB card with a Super Mario Super Star logo is 40 percent off at $31.90.

You don't necessarily have to use these cards in a Switch, of course, but depending on what you might use them for, it's worth keeping in mind the read and write speeds. These versions have read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. That might not be fast enough for a camera that shoots 8K footage with high frame rates (you might want a card with a higher capacity for that purpose, anyway), but these cards should be absolutely fine for a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, which have maximum read speeds of 104MB/s.

Elsewhere, SanDisk's 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is currently 65 percent off at $160. That's a hefty discount from the regular price of $460. This SSD supports read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It has USB 3.2 Gen 2 support for data transfers via USB-C.

SanDisk says the SSD has up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. There's built-in password protection with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption to protect your data and a carabiner loop to help you physically secure the device.

