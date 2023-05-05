Sci-fi strategy game 'Homeworld 3' has been delayed to February 2024

Fans of the Homeworld franchise won't be seeing its new entry arrive this year after all. The long-awaited sequel to Homeworld 2, a sci-fi real-time strategy video game released way back in 2003, was supposed to come out in 2022 before its release was pushed back to the first half of this year. Now, its developer Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have revealed that they're moving Homeworld 3's launch date to February 2024. In their announcement, they said that they want to deliver a game that "lives up to the standards set by its predecessors.

They continued that in order to fully realize their vision, they need more time to refine and polish the game. Fans' reactions to the announcement on Twitter have been positive so far, with most of them supporting the companies for taking the time to get it right. Upon being asked about the collector's edition they sold, they said those who purchased the box will still receive it at launch.

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 from the first half of 2023 to February 2024 so that we deliver the quality experience that fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/DaCX4eFMm4 — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) May 25, 2023

The companies also posted an extended version of their announcement on Gearbox's website, where they explained that Blackbird's move to implement a four-day work week back in 2022 isn't the reason why the game's release date has been pushed back again. "In fact," they added, "the team is able to achieve as much if not more when given the additional personal time." They didn't go through any technical hurdles and change the scope of the game either — it just simply takes time to create and polish a whole game. For fans who can't wait to see how the development is going along, they promised to share their "biggest Homeworld 3 progress update yet later this summer."