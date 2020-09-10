The 'Scott Pilgrim' game returns this holiday in a 'Complete Edition'

Ten years after its launch on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is coming back in a Complete Edition for current-gen consoles. Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game Complete Edition lands this holiday season for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Stadia and PC. It includes the full game, plus the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs.

Like all off-shoots of the Scott Pilgrim franchise so far, the game is fairly fantastic. It’s a 2D sidescroller beat-em-up featuring the relatable, ridiculous, nerdy characters from Brian Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series, with plenty of musical mini games and evil exes to destroy.