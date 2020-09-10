Latest in Gaming

The 'Scott Pilgrim' game returns this holiday in a 'Complete Edition'

If there were ever a time to fight the world, it's now.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
30m ago
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Complete Edition
Ten years after its launch on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is coming back in a Complete Edition for current-gen consoles. Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game Complete Edition lands this holiday season for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, Stadia and PC. It includes the full game, plus the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs.

Like all off-shoots of the Scott Pilgrim franchise so far, the game is fairly fantastic. It’s a 2D sidescroller beat-em-up featuring the relatable, ridiculous, nerdy characters from Brian Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series, with plenty of musical mini games and evil exes to destroy.

Ubisoft revealed the new version during today’s Ubisoft Forward live stream.

