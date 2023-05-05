Seagate's Xbox Series S/X Expansion cards fall to a new all-time lows

Given the size of modern games, there's a good chance that you're getting low on space for your Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. Seagate's Expansion Card allows you to double or triple your storage with no loss of speed, and there's never been a better time to buy one. The 1TB Storage Expansion Card is on sale at an all-time low of $150 (32 percent off) and the 2TB card is available for just $280, or 30 percent off.

These cards aren't cheap, but they're your only option to play Xbox Series X/S games directly from expanded storage. They're just as fast as the console's built-in SSD, and designed to easily plug in without the need to open your system. That way, you can spend your time playing games, rather than deleting and reinstalling them as your collection grows.

You can also connect traditional hard drives, like Seagate's 2TB Game Drive, to the Xbox Series X and S over USB. They're useful to have around for playing games from the original Xbox, as well as the 360. And they can also be used as "cold storage" to free up space on your precious SSD. Newer games can easily move back and forth between those drives, which prevents you from having to download them again.

In any case, this deal makes Seagate's Expansion Cards far more palatable, saving you a full $70 off the 1TB model and $120 off the 2TB version. As mentioned, these are the lowest prices we've seen, so if you're interested, it's best to act now.

