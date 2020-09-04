Segway's ES2 electric scooter is nearly 50 percent off at Amazon

The previous low for this scooter was $469, so this is an excellent deal. It’s unclear how long the additional $90 coupon will be available, but it remains a good deal even if you only get it for the $399 sale price.

Electric scooters aren’t for everyone — they’re certainly not going to replace a car, and some will probably be more comfortable riding a bike. But they can be handy transportation devices for those who live in big cities, dense suburbs or even college campuses. If most of the places you go regularly are within a couple miles of each other, an electric scooter can make your trips quicker and a bit more exciting. Segway’s ES2 can travel at a maximum speed of 15.5mph and it uses a combination of electrical and mechanical breaks so the rider has a bit more control than they would with a scooter that relies solely on one breaking mechanism.

The ES2 battery charges up in 3.5 hours and it uses smart battery technology to monitor the cells for safety and efficiency. The ES2 also has its own mobile app that you can use to monitor travel stats, cruise control and the scooter’s lock. Like other electric scooters, the ES2 is a bit on the heavy side (27.6 pounds) so you’ll want to actually use it when traveling from place to place instead of carrying it. However, it does fold down with one touch into a more compact shape, which will make it a tad easier when you need to store it or fit it in your trunk when you want to take it with you on a trip.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.