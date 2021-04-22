Segway's updated Ninebot Kickscooter Max is $100 off for Earth Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For those who will be going back to their regular city commute soon, an electric scooter can make it easier to get from place to place. For Earth Day, Wellbots has a one-day-only sale on one of Segway's newest scooters — the Ninebot Kickscooter Max G30LP comes out to $599 when you use the code EARTHRIDE at checkout. That's $100 off its normal price and one of the best prices we've seen since Black Friday last year.

Buy Kickscooter Max G30LP at Wellbots - $599

The G30LP model came out roughly one year ago and Segway updated the design to be a bit more sturdy than previous versions. It has a slightly wider base with upgraded 2.5W LED headlights, 10-inch Pneumatic tires and an IPX5 water-resistant body. It can reach a max speed of 18.6 mph and you'll be able to travel roughly 25 miles before it needs a recharge. The scooter also has a handy digital dashboard that shows you the remaining battery level and lets you change between Eco, Standard and Sport modes on the fly.

And like most gadgets today, the scooter has its own mobile app with which you can check battery levels, monitor riding data and download firmware updates. Considering it's one of Segway's newest models, the G30LP at this sale price would make a solid scooter for first timers or a good upgrade for those that already love this mode of transportation.

