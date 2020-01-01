Senators push FCC to take action on Trump's social media order

Some Republicans are eager to see the FCC follow through on President Trump’s executive order theoretically limiting protections for social networks. Senators Marco Rubio, Kelly Loeffler, Kevin Cramer and Josh Hawley have sent a letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai asking him to respond to the order by taking a “fresh look” at Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act and “clearly define” the protections companies can receive. They maintained that sites like Facebook and Twitter were engaged in “politically motivated speech policing” and thus “blur[ring] the lines” between distribution (which Section 230 covers) and publishing.
Trump’s order came shortly after Twitter fact-checked a tweet where he made false and unsupported claims about mail-in voting.