Sennheiser debuts CX Plus noise-cancelling earbuds for $180

By this point, Sennheiser is no stranger to true wireless earbuds. The company has several models under its belt, and the current lineup spans from basic and affordable to premium and pricey. Today, Sennheiser is introducing its latest earbuds with the CX Plus True Wireless. This newest entry offers active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient sound and the ability to customize both the on-board controls and the EQ. It also costs less than the company's previous ANC model, the Momentum True Wireless 2.

The CX Plus has a similar design to the CX and CX 400BT true wireless earbuds Sennheiser currently sells. The outer touch panel is a rounded rectangle compared to the circular exterior of the Momentum buds. On-board touch controls give you everything you need to play music, take calls and use a voice assistant without reaching for your phone. As the name implies, the CX Plus has features that aren't on the CX True Wireless. That includes a Smart Pause feature, which is basically just automatic pausing when you remove an earbud from your ear, but Sennheiser has given it a fancy name. Smart Pause was previously reserved for the pricier Momentum True Wireless 2.

Sennheiser

Another key addition for the CX Plus is ANC. The two preceding CX models only offer passive noise isolation. The CX Plus also offers ambient sound mode, or as Sennheiser calls it, Transparent Hearing. That feature was also not available on the CX series earbuds before now. Both active noise cancellation and Transparent Hearing were only on the Momentum True Wireless 2. The company's Bass Boost preset from some previous models and the IPX4 splash-proof rating from the CX True Wireless both made the leap to the CX Plus.

In terms of sound quality, Sennheiser says the CX Plus offers "audiophile technology" in "everyday" earbuds thanks to its TrueResponse transducer. The acoustic setup was built for much more expensive earphones and designed for "high-fidelity stereo sound" that offers "deep basses, natural mids and clear, detailed treble." The company has a solid track record when it comes to sound, but we'll still need to check those claims ourselves to make sure they hold up this time around. Sennhesier is promising up to 24 hours of total listening time: eight hours on the buds with two additional charges in the case.

The CX Plus will be available September 28th in black and white color options for $179.95