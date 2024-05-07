Sennheiser's Accentum True Wireless earbuds have an all-new design and ANC for $200

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Sennheiser's Accentum line is meant to offer flagship-quality features at more affordable prices. So far, the company has debuted two sets of headphones with that moniker, the Accentum Wireless and Accentum Plus Wireless, but it has now added true wireless earbuds to the group. The Accentum True Wireless have a different shape than the pricier Momentum 4 True Wireless, but still pack in several handy features — including hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

The company explains that the ergonomic shape of the Accentum True Wireless was developed in collaboration with hearing aid manufacturer Sonova (Sennheiser's parent company). Analyzing "thousands of ear models," the pair created earbuds that offer "the ideal balance of stability, comfort and sophistication." The curves of the Accentum True Wireless should lead to a more comfortable fit for more ear shapes and four sizes of ear tips will help you find the best seal for both acoustic and ANC performance.

Inside, 7mm transducers offer "powerful and engaging bass, natural mids and crisp treble," according to Sennheiser. The company says beamforming microphones for the ANC setup can reduce low-frequency distractions, even airplane cabin noise, to the point they're barely noticeable. There's also a transparency mode when you need to be aware of your surroundings. The Sennheiser Smart Control app offers EQ customization and Sound Check, a feature that builds a unique audio preset based on your preferences. The app also allows you to reconfigure the earbuds' touch controls as needed.

The Accentum True Wireless will last up to eight hours on a charge with another 20 hours in the wireless charging case. When topping off the set via a USB-C cable, a 10 minute plug-in will give you one hour of use. These earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.3, which delivers LE Audio and Auracast broadcast sound in public spaces or from privately-hosted sharing sessions.

The Accentum True Wireless is available for pre-order now for $200 and is set to arrive on May 21. The new model comes in black and white color options for now, but according to the company's website a navy version is also on the way.