Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

You can now build custom synths for the Sensel Morph

By directly plugging into Pure Data the Morph can control unique instruments, lighting and more.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago
Sensel Morph
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Sensel’s Morph is, by design, a bit of a shapeshifter. It can be a film editing bay, a drum machine, a drawing pad, etc... That malleability is getting another boost today with the announcement that it now integrates with Pure Data — the same programing language at the core of the Organelle.

Having API integration with a programing language might sound a bit boring on the surface. But, it means that the Morph can now be used to control custom software instruments, visualizations and even lighting. The tool gives programmers access to 16-points of contact and 20 parameters per contact for building out unique controls. You could for instance create a custom synth in Pure Data that you play by tapping the Morph, but then you control the level of a delay effect by sliding your finger up and down, and open the filter cutoff by pressing down with more force.

Obviously, this is only going to be useful if you know how to program in Pure Data. But, thankfully, it’s a relatively easy programing environment to wrap your head around. It’s built on bocks that you patch together to create things visually — no need to memorize obscure commands and syntax. But, even if Pure Data is a bit too much for you, don’t worry. Virginia Tech’s Linux Laptop Orchestra and Sensel included support for Purr Data as well, a variant of Pure Data built specifically to serve K-12 education.

