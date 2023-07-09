Shark robot vacuums are up to 45 percent off on Amazon A model with a self-emptying base and a self-cleaning brushroll has dropped to $300.

Shark makes some of the best robot vacuum cleaners around and now you can pick one up for a steal. Several of the brand's models are now on sale on Amazon. You can save up to 45 percent on the products, and you'll get maximum savings on a model with a self-emptying base and self-cleaning brushroll. The IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base has dropped from $549 to $300 .

The vacuum has a bagless base that can hold up to 30 days' worth of debris and dirt. The device empties itself after each clean. It has a multi-surface brushroll that Shark claims can pull in dirt and debris from carpets as well as hard floors, while a multi-stage filtration system captures dust, dander and allergens.

This model is said to have advanced navigation — it will clean rooms row by row in the aim of offering complete coverage. You can use Alexa or Google Assistant to get the device to start cleaning. Alternatively, you can put the vacuum to work with a single tap in Shark's app. When its battery runs low, the robovac will return to the base and recharge, then continue where it left off.

Another item in the sale that's worth considering is our top pick for the best midrange robot vacuum . The Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base has dropped from $600 to $449.44 . That's 25 percent off the usual price.

This model uses LiDAR to map your home. It's also a self-emptying model but this one can hold up to 60 days worth of debris and dirt in the base. This vacuum cleans in a matrix grid with multiple passes to help ensure cleanliness. It has a HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.97 percent of dust and allergens, Shark says. The brand also notes that the robovac can clean for up to 120 minutes before having to recharge.