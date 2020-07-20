'Shin Megami Tensei V' arrives on Switch in 2021

The next iteration of Shin Megami Tensei has been in the works for several years, and while we already knew it was bound for Nintendo Switch, it’s remained unclear until now when you’ll be able to get your hands on it. During today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, it emerged that Shin Megami Tensei V will have a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021, and it’ll be a Switch exclusive.

Fans of the JRPG series have had a bit of a wait since the last entry. Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse dropped on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Before that, Shin Megami Tensei 4 arrived in 2013.