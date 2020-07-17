Watch Nintendo's 'Direct Mini: Partner Showcase' at 10AM ET

After holding a surprise “Direct Mini” event in March, Nintendo has announced that it’s holding another one, albeit on a smaller scale. Once again, this is happening with very little notice — it’ll start this morning at 10 AM ET, to be exact. “On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners,” the company wrote on Twitter.

This morning’s pre-recorded video won’t be as long and information-packed as the first one. “We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games,” Nintendo said. The video will last for about 10 minutes, according to Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account.