Watch Nintendo's 'Direct Mini: Partner Showcase' at 10AM ET

Get ready for updates on previously announced titles.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
45m ago
Nintendo Direct Mini partner showcase
After holding a surprise “Direct Mini” event in March, Nintendo has announced that it’s holding another one, albeit on a smaller scale. Once again, this is happening with very little notice — it’ll start this morning at 10 AM ET, to be exact. “On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners,” the company wrote on Twitter.

This morning’s pre-recorded video won’t be as long and information-packed as the first one. “We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games,” Nintendo said. The video will last for about 10 minutes, according to Nintendo’s Japanese Twitter account.

So what to expect? Nintendo could give updates for titles expected this year like Square Enix’s No More Heroes 3, or tell us about games that have dropped off the radar like Shin Megami Tensei V. You’ll find out at 10 AM today (July 20th) on Nintendo Direct.

