Shure’s first wireless lapel mic can connect to your phone without a receiver

You’ll still need a receiver to record with anything but Shure’s mobile app.

On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system — available in single-channel (the $249 MoveMic One) and dual-channel (the $349 MoveMic Two) models — joins an increasingly crowded space of wireless lavalier mics alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.

Most products in this space require a receiver for your phone, but Shure offers direct-to-phone wireless transmission — including for two mics in the dual-channel model. But the catch is that it only works when using Shure’s MOTIV apps (available on iOS and Android), which won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

For more versatile recording (including with cameras, computers and third-party phone apps), you’ll have to use the MoveMic Receiver. It’s available as a standalone $199 purchase or as part of a $499 bundle with two dual-channel mics.

The mic has subtle styling, with most of its body designed to tuck away behind clothing. Each mic weighs 8.2g and measures 46 x 22mm, and it has an IPX4 rating for resistance to at least light splashes and sprays of water (including rain).

The MoveMic has a 50Hz to 20kHZ frequency range with a tolerance of +/-1dB. Its range covers up to 100ft away (direct line) from the paired device. Shure estimates eight hours of recording per mic, plus another two full charges when using its bundled charging case.

The MoveMic two bundle includes two lapel mics, a charging case and receiver. (Shure)

Shure’s entry into this space isn’t cheap. The single-channel MoveMic One costs $249, the dual-channel model (including two mics) jumps to $349 and a bundle with a pair of mics with a receiver runs $499.

By comparison, the Rode Wireless Go II costs $299 for a bundle with a pair of dual-channel mics and a receiver, and the DJI Mic 2’s equivalent package is $349. (And that isn’t including those companies’ budget models.) Shure is banking on its industry reputation and the MoveMic’s more subtle appearance to justify the extra cost. Still, creators and video journalists will want to ask themselves whether those warrant the premium before taking the plunge.

