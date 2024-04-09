Shure's MV7+ USB/XLR mic has a customizable LED panel and built-in audio tools

Shure's MV7 microphone has been a solid option for podcasters and streamers since its introduction in 2020. With it, the company introduced the first mic with both USB and XLR connectivity. This hybrid setup offers the ability to connect easily to a computer or more robust recording setups as needed. It's also $150 cheaper than Shure's workhorse SM7B that you've likely seen in professional podcast videos. Now the company is back with a new version of the MV7, dubbed the MV7+, with a "sleeker design" and a host of software features aimed at improving audio before you fire up any editing workflows.

The most noticeable change is the new multi-color LED touch panel. Shure says this component is fully customizable with over 16.8 million colors for a visual indicator of your sound levels. You can also opt for "an ambient pulse effect." What's more, a tap on the LED panel mutes the MV7+ when you need to cough, sneeze or clear your throat.

In what Shure calls a "Real-time Denoiser," the MV7+ employs digital signal processing (DSP) to eliminate background distractions. The company says this works alongside the mic's voice isolation to produce excellent sound in noisy scenarios. The MV7+ also features a Digital Popper Stopper to combat the dreaded plosives, but this microphone does so virtually without an unsightly filter making an appearance on your livestream.

Shure says it improved the Auto Level Mode on the MV7+, a feature that makes gain adjustments based on distance, volume and room characteristics to automatically balance the sound profile. There's also onboard reverb, offering three settings (Plate, Hall and Studio) before you start tweaking things in your to-go DAW. And just like the MV7, the MV7+ still has hybrid XLR and USB outputs to connect to mobile devices and laptops in addition to a more capable audio mixer. Where the previous model had a micro-USB port for both USB-A and USB-C cables, this new model is all USB-C.

With the MV7+, Shure is also announcing the MOTIV Mix app. In addition to tweaking the colors of that LED panel, the software provides a five-track mixer alongside the ability to adjust settings like sound signature, gain and more. There's also a Soundcheck tool to assist with the optimal gain setting and a monitor mix slider provides individual adjustments for mic output and system audio playback. The company explains that this new Mix app will be available for older mics like the MV7 and MVX2U, but for now it's only available in beta to use with the MV7+

The MV7+ is available now in black and there's a white version on the way "in the upcoming weeks." Both are $279, $30 more than the MV7 was at launch. Shure is also selling a "podcast kit" that bundles the MV7+ with a basic Gator desktop mic stand for $299. If you'd prefer the more versatile boom stand, that package is $339. A three-meter USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box whether you purchase the standalone microphone or either of the kits.