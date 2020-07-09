Last year Lamborghini debuted the 819HP Sian hybrid, its supercar with a supercapacitor, and now it’s back after deleting one pesky detail. This Sian Roadster is no convertible — there is no roof at all, so owners can always hear the V12 engine it pairs with a 48-volt electric motor more clearly.
Lamborghini Sian Roadster drops the top, adds custom 3D printed vents
As Lamborghini CTO Maurizio Reggiani explained to Engadget last fall, the supercapacitor stores and discharges energy much more quickly than the lithium ion batteries most hybrids use. It also doesn’t need to cool down, so it’s ready to go again right away, and charges up whenever the brakes are engaged. It provides enough power for a 217 MPH top speed, and it can go from
If that wasn’t enough, Lamborghini has tweaked the Sian’s 3D-printed air vents, where it has a partnership with Carbon. On the roadster, each buyer will be able to personalize them with their initials, extending a design decision that its makers had already promised would make each vehicle unique. As far as the price, don’t bother asking. Autoblog points out that the coupe version was rumored at around $2 million to start, and for the roadster Lamborghini said it’s already sold all 19 of them.