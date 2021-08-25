Sifu's slick kung fu battles arrive on PlayStation and PC February 22nd

Sifu has been on our radar for a while, but until now, it hasn't been clear when exactly we'd get our hands on the kung fu action title. During Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, Sloclap announced a release date for the game: February 22nd, 2022. The Absolver studio initially planned to ship Sifu this year , but it pushed the game back to early 2022 to avoid overworking the team or compromising on quality.

Sloclap revealed the release date at the end of the latest gameplay trailer . The clip shows the protagonist fighting a bunch of goons in locations including a rooftop, an art gallery and a firelit alleyway. Unlike the last trailer, the latest preview doesn't focus on one of Sifu's most intriguing mechanics: your character is a bit older every time they respawn after dying.

Pre-orders are now open for Sifu, which is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5 and Epic Games Store. If you lock in the $40 standard edition now, you'll receive a special avatar pack and an exclusive cinematic pack for the photo mode. If you pre-order the $50 special edition, you'll get those bonuses, as well as a digital art book, a copy of the soundtrack and 48 hours of early access before the official release date.