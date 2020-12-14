Signal secure messaging app launches encrypted group video calls

The work-and-study-from-home arrangements prompted by the coronavirus pandemic led to the rise of apps with group video calling capability this year. Now, Signal is joining the fray and offering a secure way to video chat with friends, colleagues or classmates. Signal has launched the new feature with the latest version of its apps, and as you’d expect, video calls on the service are end-to-end encrypted.

While most people probably already have a video conferencing app of choice at this point in time, Signal fans might appreciate being able to rely on the app for their group calls, as well. Other video meeting apps like Zoom have had security issues over the past few months. If you’ll recall, one of the concerns users raised about it was that it had no end-to-end encryption — more precisely, it claimed that it’s had the feature since 2016 when the truth is that it only just started rolling it out to video meetings this year.