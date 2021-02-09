Controversial war game 'Six Days in Fallujah' questionably revived 12 years later

Over a decade after it was announced, Six Days in Fallujah will arrive on PC and consoles later this year. Highwire Games — whose developers who previously worked on the likes of Destiny and Halo — is reviving the controversial Iraq War game as a tactical first-person shooter.

Six Days in Fallujah follows a group of marines during the Second Battle of Fallujah in November 2004. The game is based on true stories of dozens of people who were involved in the conflict. Each of the missions (including ones focused on unarmed Iraqi civilians) takes place from the perspective of a person who was immersed in the battle, and that person provides narration about what actually happened.

Soon after Atomic Games and publisher Konami announced Six Days in Fallujah in 2009, some activists, veterans and families of soldiers who were killed in action lambasted the studio. Konami pulled out, and Atomic Games was unable to secure funding, leading to layoffs. The studio wasn’t able to finish Six Days in Fallujah before it shut down in 2011 and its third-person version of the game never saw the light of day.

Highwire has been working on the retooled Six Days in Fallujah for over three years. Publisher Victura, which former Atomic president and ex-Bungie executive Peter Tamte founded in 2016, will release the game. Highwire and Victura say they’ll donate a portion of proceeds from Six Days in Fallujah “to organizations supporting coalition service members who have been most affected by the war on terror.”

In a statement explaining why they decided to bring back the controversial game, Highwire and Victura wrote: