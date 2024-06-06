Skatrix for Apple Vision Pro now features room-scale mixed reality gameplay
The little dude will skate all over your furniture.
Niantic’s AR skating sim Skatrix Pro for Apple Vision Pro that adds room-scale mixed reality gameplay, among other features. This means that the little skater boi avatar is free to roam the living room, doing gnarly tricks on your furniture.
Skatrix Pro was a , but the full mixed reality gameplay wasn’t ready yet. At launch, you skated in a . Now, thanks to the headset’s advanced scanning capabilities, the real world is transformed into a skatepark. This allows for interaction with “virtually any object, shape or terrain.” Who among us hasn’t wanted to grind off of a washing machine, flip and land on top of a sleeping cat? It’s the stuff dreams are made of.
Basically, the headset uses LiDar scanning to construct a detailed 3D mesh of the environment, which captures “geometry with high precision.” In other words, the skater should interact with an object as if both were in the real world.
As for controls, there’s a virtual joystick that floats in AR space, but Niantic has also implemented 3D hand input gestures. The company said this makes it “easier to control the avatar while exploring new tricks in new spaces.”
Skatrix is available for mobile devices and Niantic says it’s planning future updates that “connect the dots between headset and mobile gameplay” to deliver cross-platform play. The company will also continue to improve the physics engine to allow for greater accuracy. Skatrix Pro for the AVP costs $20, but the .