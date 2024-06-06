Skatrix for Apple Vision Pro now features room-scale mixed reality gameplay

Niantic’s AR skating sim Skatrix Pro just got a beefy update for Apple Vision Pro that adds room-scale mixed reality gameplay, among other features. This means that the little skater boi avatar is free to roam the living room, doing gnarly tricks on your furniture.

Skatrix Pro was a day-one release for Apple Vision Pro , but the full mixed reality gameplay wasn’t ready yet. At launch, you skated in a floating cube in AR space . Now, thanks to the headset’s advanced scanning capabilities, the real world is transformed into a skatepark. This allows for interaction with “virtually any object, shape or terrain.” Who among us hasn’t wanted to grind off of a washing machine, flip and land on top of a sleeping cat? It’s the stuff dreams are made of.

Basically, the headset uses LiDar scanning to construct a detailed 3D mesh of the environment, which captures “geometry with high precision.” In other words, the skater should interact with an object as if both were in the real world.

As for controls, there’s a virtual joystick that floats in AR space, but Niantic has also implemented 3D hand input gestures. The company said this makes it “easier to control the avatar while exploring new tricks in new spaces.”