'Skull and Bones' is still alive, will apparently have a closed beta in August The long-delayed game is scheduled to arrive by the end of March.

Ubisoft pinky swears that Skull and Bones is still happening, and it'll have a closed beta to prove it. You'll have a chance to try the long-delayed action-adventure game between August 25th and 28th. You can sign up for the closed beta at the game's website. The beta, which Ubisoft announced with the help of a sea shanty performance, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The full game is coming to Amazon Luna as well.

To give you an idea of how long this game has been in the works, we had our first hands-on with it at E3 2017. The Skull and Bones development process has reportedly been more turbulent than just about any stormy sea. Ubisoft has delayed the game multiple times and it's currently scheduled to arrive by the end of March 2024, approximately five years behind schedule.

Skull and Bones sees you take control of a pirate ship. You'll be able to team up with friends to sail the high seas in an open world (the entire game will be playable in co-op) and take on other players as you try to become a legendary pirate. You'll need to keep your crew happy as you get your hands on increasingly larger ships. Here's hoping it's all worth the wait.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.