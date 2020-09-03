Latest in Gear

Image credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo headphones are even better at rattling your brain

You can set a ‘personal sound profile’ too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18m ago
Comments
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones
Skullcandy

Skullcandy says its new Crusher Evo wireless headphones are more brain rattling than ever. The Crusher line has been using haptics to create "an ultra-realistic sensory bass experience" since 2013, but Skullcandy says the Crusher Evo cans offer “more multi-dimensional haptic vibration patterns” for a wider range of bass frequencies. 

The Crusher Evo also come with “personal sound” from Audiodo. The feature lets users take a quiz in the companion app and then adjusts the headphones to their preferences. Skullcandy introduced this feature in its Crusher ANC headphones last year, but those cost a whopping $320. The Crusher EVO don’t come with active noise cancellation, but they’re more affordable at $200.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones
Skullcandy

The Evo promise 40 hours of battery life, plus rapid charging technology that delivers a four-hour boost with a 10-minute charge. Touch controls let users take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate voice assistants. Like previous Crusher cans, these headphones have built-in Tile, so you’ll be able to locate them quickly, and they fold flat for easy storage. 

The headphones come in True Black and Chill Grey, and they’re available now.

In this article: skullcandy, headphones, wireless, crusher evo, haptics, bass, personalization, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
7 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View
Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

View
Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr