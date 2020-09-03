Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo headphones are even better at rattling your brain

Skullcandy says its new Crusher Evo wireless headphones are more brain rattling than ever. The Crusher line has been using haptics to create "an ultra-realistic sensory bass experience" since 2013, but Skullcandy says the Crusher Evo cans offer “more multi-dimensional haptic vibration patterns” for a wider range of bass frequencies.

The Crusher Evo also come with “personal sound” from Audiodo. The feature lets users take a quiz in the companion app and then adjusts the headphones to their preferences. Skullcandy introduced this feature in its Crusher ANC headphones last year, but those cost a whopping $320. The Crusher EVO don’t come with active noise cancellation, but they’re more affordable at $200.