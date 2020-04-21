Latest in Gear

Snapchat users surge amid coronavirus pandemic

Snapchat added 11 million new users, up 20 percent from last year.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
10m ago
With more users stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Snapchat has more users than ever. Snapchat gained 11 million users during the first quarter of 2020, a significant uptick from the 8 million it added last quarter quarter, and well ahead of the company’s expected growth. It now has 229 million daily active users, up 20 percent from last year.

Like other social networks, Snapchat has seen a surge in usage in recent weeks, according to CEO Evan Spiegel. “We are seeing sustained communication volumes on our service that eclipse the peaks we see during major holiday,” Spiegel said in prepared remarks. “For example, communication with friends increased by over 30 percent in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with more than a 50 percent increase in some of our larger markets.”

As with previous quarters, Snap’s strongest growth continues to be outside of North America and Europe. The company has previously credited its redesigned Android app and augmented reality features for attracting users in new markets.

Also growing: Snapchat Discover, thanks in large part to the company’s investment in original programming. Daily time spent watching shows “more than doubled” this quarter, according to the company.

Snap will share more about its growth during its quarterly earnings call, check back for more updates.

