Snapchat users surge amid coronavirus pandemic

With more users stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Snapchat has more users than ever. Snapchat gained 11 million users during the first quarter of 2020, a significant uptick from the 8 million it added last quarter quarter, and well ahead of the company’s expected growth. It now has 229 million daily active users, up 20 percent from last year.

Like other social networks, Snapchat has seen a surge in usage in recent weeks, according to CEO Evan Spiegel. “We are seeing sustained communication volumes on our service that eclipse the peaks we see during major holiday,” Spiegel said in prepared remarks. “For example, communication with friends increased by over 30 percent in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with more than a 50 percent increase in some of our larger markets.”