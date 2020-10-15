Snapchat finally lets users add music to their snaps

Snapchat is finally bringing music to posts. The company updated its app with a new music feature called “Sounds” that allows users to add songs that will play alongside their posts. It’s available now to all of Snapchat’s iPhone users (no word yet on Android).

The update, which Snap began testing back in August, is similar to Instagram’s music feature: users can browse a selection of songs and add a clip to their snap. When another user opens a snap with music, they can swipe up to learn more about the some or open it in a streaming app.