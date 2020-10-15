Latest in Gear

Image credit: Snap

Snapchat finally lets users add music to their snaps

The feature makes Snapchat a little more like Instagram and TikTok.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
52m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Snapchat now lets iOS users add music to snaps.
Snap

Snapchat is finally bringing music to posts. The company updated its app with a new music feature called “Sounds” that allows users to add songs that will play alongside their posts. It’s available now to all of Snapchat’s iPhone users (no word yet on Android). 

The update, which Snap began testing back in August, is similar to Instagram’s music feature: users can browse a selection of songs and add a clip to their snap. When another user opens a snap with music, they can swipe up to learn more about the some or open it in a streaming app.

Right now, there are only a handful of tracks available (including a new Justin Bieber track that’s being featured as a Snapchat “exclusive”), so the app’s music selection isn’t nearly as extensive as what you’d find in Instagram or TikTok. But Snap has struck a number of multi-year deals with labels, which should help the company pad out its catalog over time.

Separately, the company is also working on another TikTok-like feature that will allow users to add their own audio to snaps. That update is expected “in the coming months.”

In this article: Snapchat, Snap Inc., Music, instagram, TikTok, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

Senate Republicans want to subpoena Twitter CEO over blocked Biden story

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr