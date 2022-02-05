Snapchat+ already has 3 million subscribers

Snapchat's subscription service may be more popular than you think. Snap has revealed that Snapchat+ has topped 3 million subscribers. That suggests growth is once again accelerating. While growth slowed after the 1 million mark in the first month, it reached 2 million users in January — there's clearly an audience willing to pay $4 per month for early features and VIP benefits like priority comments.

The social network is also adding a few new features for everyone. A new "After Dark" shared Story lets friends add to a summary of late-night escapades. A Communities feature for sharing views with classmates, meanwhile, is expanding to more schools over the course of the month.

Snap Map will be more useful as well. You'll see 3D landmarks that could help you find content around hotspots, while location sharing helps you keep track of pals. Places can also have tags to help you find trending venues.

The Snapchat+ expansion and new features come at a crucial moment. Snapchat has continued to grow, reaching 750 million monthly active users (and 375 million daily users) as of February despite competition from the likes of Instagram and TikTok. It also follows after a rough 2022 that included layoffs of 1,300 workers and the early death of its Pixy selfie drone. Sustained growth could not only help Snap bounce back, but help reduce its dependence on ad money.