Snapchat’s astrological profiles might be the pandemic escapism we need

At the risk of stating the obvious: 2020 hasn’t exactly been the easiest year. Chances are, you need some kind of mental health break. And if you’re a Snapchat user, that might just be a horoscope. Yes, a horoscope.

The app is introducing a new feature that adds detailed horoscopes to users’ profiles. With the new astrological profiles (which require your birthday, as well as exact birth time and location) you can get a Bitmoji-fueled breakdown of your personality based on Snapchat’s astrological analysis. And, if your friends also opt-in to the feature, you can see a “compatibility profile” that analyzes how your sun sign may impact your relationship.